‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer: Moordale Secondary’s Got Chlamydia (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
‘Sex Education’ Season 2 Trailer: Moordale Secondary’s Got Chlamydia (Video)Netflix has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of “Sex Education,” and this year there have been some changes at Moordale Secondary — namely, a really bad chlamydia outbreak.

But have no fear — Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is here. Otis (Asa Butterfield) looks on in horror as his mother stands before the school assembly to start “an open conversation about S-E-X,” which inspires one classmate to shout out, “Didn’t you wank off a courgette?” (That’s British for zucchini).

Season 2 premieres Jan. 17. Here are Netflix’s descriptions for both Seasons 1 and 2 to get you caught up in case you missed anything:



“Sex Education” is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.



Other series stars include Emma Mackey (“The Winter Lake”), Ncuti Gatwa (“The Last Letter From My Lover”), Connor Swindells (“The Vanishing”), Aimee-Lou Wood (“Louis Wane”), Kedar Williams-Stirling (“Wolfblood”), Chaneil Kular (“Informer”), Simone Ashley (“Broadchurch”), Mimi Keene (“Tolkien”), Tanya Reynolds (“Emma”), Mikael Persbrandt (“The Hobbit”), Patricia Allison (“Les Miserables”), Jim Howick (“Broadchurch”), Rakhee Thakrar (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”), Samantha Spiro (“Game of Thrones”), James Purefoy (“Altered Carbon”) and Alistair Petrie (“Rogue One”).

Laurie Nunn is writer and creator, while Eleven produces. Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Nunn and Taylor executive produce.

“Sex Education” Season 2 premieres Jan. 17 on Netflix.

