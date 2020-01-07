Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Judge Denies Defense’s Request to Delay Trial Following LA Sexual Assault Charges

The Wrap Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein will not be able to delay his criminal trial in New York due to the new charges of rape and sexual battery in Los Angeles, a trial judge ruled on Tuesday.

Justice James Burke denied a request from Weinstein’s defense for a “cooling off period” before the court began jury selection due to the L.A. district attorney’s office four sexual assault charges against Weinstein, which were announced on Monday.

The pre-screening process for jury selection was scheduled for Tuesday, but before potential jurors even stepped into the courtroom, Arthur Aidala — one of Weinstein’s attorneys — brought out copies of the New York Daily News, New York Post and the New York Times to argue that it would be impossible for the court to select a fair and impartial jury given the publication of the L.A. charges.

*Also Read:* Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Rape and Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

“It is the talk of the town right this moment,” Aidala said. “I don’t think, using common sense, it is possible today or this week for us to pick a fair and impartial jury.”

“Any judge’s job is just to make sure whoever the defendant is here — sympathetic, not sympathetic, charged with whatever crimes — has the same rights and the same protections that our forefathers fought for,” he added. “I know you’re a fair judge, I know you want to give Mr. Weinstein a fair jury.”

*Also Read:* Harvey Weinstein Trial Day 1: The Scene Inside (and Outside) the Courtroom

Burke denied his request.

“The jury knows and will know and will be instructed … that being arrested or charged with a crime is, in and of itself, meaningless,” the judge said.

Aidala then asked if the defense could add a question to the jurors’ questionnaire asking if they knew of the charges in L.A., which Burke also rejected. The judge did, however, say that the defense could write out additional instructions to give potential jurors and submit for review.

Burke also denied the prosecution’s request to remand Weinstein because of the charges in L.A. and kept the bail conditions the same, but not without a stern warning. Moments earlier, Weinstein had been caught using his cellphone in the courtroom — and the defense was thoroughly reprimanded by Burke for not managing their client’s behavior.

“Mr. Aidala, this is on you if he blows it, especially in regards to his cellphone,” Burke said, noting that he had instructed the attorney to take Weinstein’s phones away from him after the ex-mogul had been caught violating the order multiple times. “I am pointing my finger at you.”

And turning to Weinstein, Burke said, “I could not implore you more to not answer the following question: Is this really how you want to end up in jail by violating this order, by texting?”

Later that morning, following a brief break, potential jurors were called into the courtroom. A copy of the questionnaire form given to them was also made public on Tuesday morning. Some of the questions include, “Have you, a family member or a close friend ever been the victim of physical or sexual abuse, either as a child or adult?” and “Have you, a family member or a close friend ever been the victim of domestic violence?”

The form also included questions about the media coverage of the Weinstein case and asked if the potential jurors could “assure all parties that [they] will determine this case based only on the evidence [they] will hear in Court,” “avoid all media coverage not look on the internet for this case for any purpose,” and asked whether they had “seen, read, or heard about [Weinstein], this case, and/or its proceedings in newspapers, the internet, on television, on radio, or in a magazine.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Harvey Weinstein Hit With New Rape and Sexual Assault Charges in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein Trial Day 1: The Scene Inside (and Outside) the Courtroom

Harvey Weinstein Trial Judge Rules NYPD Detective Cannot Be Called to Testify

Harvey Weinstein Trial Judge Tells Defense to 'Leave the Witnesses Alone' in Public Statements
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR News - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News

Judge James M. Burke Denies Request From Harvey Weinstein to Delay Trial | THR News 01:06

 Judge Burke denied the motion, arguing that the new charges are "next to meaningless" as far as Weinstein's criminal case in New York is concerned.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Selection Begins In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Court got off to a rough start Tuesday for Harvey Weinstein, facing trial for sexual assault allegations.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published

Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins [Video]Judge threatens to jail Weinstein for texting, jury selection begins

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone as jury selection got..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail by judge as rape trial begins on heels of new charges

Harvey Weinstein texting in court almost landed him in jail today at the start of jury selection Tuesday as a judge rejected a defense request for a...
FOXNews.com

Harvey Weinstein trial: Day 2 underway as new rape, sexual assault charges loom in LA

Day 2 of the Harvey Weinstein sex-crimes trial is underway in New York, less than a day after the disgraced movie mogul was indicted in Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lexxboogie_

LexxBoogie🧸🍯 RT @ajplus: "Mr. Weinstein, is this really the way you want to end up in jail...?" A judge threatened to jail Harvey Weinstein for texting… 9 seconds ago

3onyourside

WREG News Channel 3 The judge in Harvey Weinstein's trial threatened to jail the movie producer on Tuesday for his repeated use of his… https://t.co/6FZ82oiEmQ 51 seconds ago

cliffordlevy

Clifford Levy Charlize Theron, Salma Hayek and Rosie Perez could be witnesses in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the judge s… https://t.co/uOkXYUOWR4 4 minutes ago

Angel_City_Buzz

Angel City Buzz RT @policeofficer: Harvey Weinstein Trial Judge Rules NYPD Detective Cannot Be Called to Testify https://t.co/ZFr8fUNkTj 7 minutes ago

InnovativeHindu

Innovative Hindu 🇮🇳 RT @ReutersIndia: Harvey Weinstein was threatened with jail after the judge caught him texting using his cellphone in the court during the… 10 minutes ago

JoHeron9

Jo-Jo🎸H🎶 RT @nytimes: A New York judge threatened to throw Harvey Weinstein in jail on Tuesday, the second day of the rape trial against the produce… 11 minutes ago

GhostlyRiderBeo

❌ Ghostly Rider ❌ Judge Threatens To Throw The Book At Harvey Weinstein For Using Phone During Trial... GOOD! https://t.co/cI6lmfXWi7 via @weaselzippers 14 minutes ago

bornon4ofjuly

Tawny RT @DailyCaller: Judge Reportedly Scolds Harvey Weinstein Mid-Trial For Using His Cellphone https://t.co/BABWCfqKau 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.