‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead at 45

The Wrap Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
‘Ugly Betty’ Creator Silvio Horta Found Dead at 45Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Tuesday. His agent confirmed the news but did not provide a cause of death. He was 45.

Horta’s reps did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Ugly Betty” starred America Ferrera and ran for 4 seasons from 2006 to 2010. Horta co-created the series with Fernando Gaitán. Salma Hayek was an executive producer.

Horta created the U.S. version of Ugly Betty, which starred America Ferrera and ran aired more than 80 episodes over four seasons from 2006-10. Ferrera won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for the show’s lead playing Betty Suarez, a Mexican-American girl from Queens who lands a job at a fashion magazine in Manhattan. Betty embraced her unique look, sporting including bangs, heavy-rimmed glasses and train-track braces — and independent attitude in the cutthroat world of New York fashion.

Variety was first to report the news of Horta’s death.

More to come…

