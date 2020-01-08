Fox’s Michael Thorn Says Jussie Smollett ‘Will Not Be Coming Back’ for ‘Empire’ Series Finale Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

As “Empire” heads into its final stretch, speculation is sure to heat up that Jussie Smollett might make one final return to the series that he exited nearly a year ago. But according to Fox entertainment boss Michael Thorn, that’s not going to happen.



“He will not be coming back,” Thorn said. “As you would expect when you’re finishing an iconic series like ‘Empire,’ that Brett, as the showrunner, along with his producing partners, would certainly have discussions about what’s the best way to finish the show. In this case, Jussie will not be coming back for the finale.”



Smollett left the show toward the end of last season, shortly after Chicago law enforcement accused Smollett of staging a high-profile hate crime against himself. The producers, responding to intense public pressure, wrote Smollett out of the final episodes of Season 5 despite protests from Smollett’s supporters on the cast.



*Also Read:* 'Empire' Showrunner Tells Us It Would Be 'Weird' to End the Series Without Jussie Smollett



The show’s producers have never given serious indication that Smollett or his character, Jamal, would return — Fox said prior to the start of the current season that there were “no plans” for him to reappear — but showrunner Brett Mahoney recently told TheWrap that given the show’s nature as a family drama, it would be “weird and particularly challenging to do [the finale] without him.”



“Our hope at Fox — and I know the producers feel the same way — is that the show, to us, is much bigger than some of the personal stuff that’s unfortunately happened for Jussie, where we just want the ending to be as epic as the beginning,” Thorn said.



“Empire” is currently midway through its final season, with the last run of episodes set to air later in the spring. Smollett’s absence throughout the season has been explained away by his character’s move to Paris.



*Also Read:* Jussie Smollett Files Counterclaim Against Chicago for Malicious Prosecution



When it first debuted in 2015, “Empire” was a phenomenon, putting up impressive viewership numbers throughout its first season. However, ratings have declined sharply over the course of the show’s run, and a surprise return for Jamal would surely boost viewership for the final stretch of episodes.



“I will tell you on all of our shows we always talk about how do you boost ratings and in this marketplace it’s very challenging,” Thorn said. “When you’re a pop-culture phenomenon, like ‘Empire’ was, you burn bright for as long as you can. Unfortunately, when you’re doing 18 episodes a year … some viewer attrition is just unfortunately inevitable. But we think this season has been fantastic. Have we talked about how to goose ratings? Of course. Did we talk about exploiting Jussie’s situation to do so? No.”



“What I will tell you is what Brett and Danny and Lee and Imagine [Entertainment] have planned is awesome,” he continued. “And I’m really excited. It’s bittersweet, obviously, for the show to end, but I’m really excited, ’cause I think they have an incredible creative plan for the finale and I hope people come in droves.”



The sixth and final season of “Empire” returns this spring on Fox.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Empire' Boss on Lucious and Cookie's Dire Midseason Cliffhanger, His Plans for Series Finale



'Empire' Showrunner Tells Us It Would Be 'Weird' to End the Series Without Jussie Smollett



'Empire': Lucious' Memories Take Over the Empire Movie Script and Cookie Ain't Having It (Exclusive Video) As “Empire” heads into its final stretch, speculation is sure to heat up that Jussie Smollett might make one final return to the series that he exited nearly a year ago. But according to Fox entertainment boss Michael Thorn, that’s not going to happen.“He will not be coming back,” Thorn said. “As you would expect when you’re finishing an iconic series like ‘Empire,’ that Brett, as the showrunner, along with his producing partners, would certainly have discussions about what’s the best way to finish the show. In this case, Jussie will not be coming back for the finale.”Smollett left the show toward the end of last season, shortly after Chicago law enforcement accused Smollett of staging a high-profile hate crime against himself. The producers, responding to intense public pressure, wrote Smollett out of the final episodes of Season 5 despite protests from Smollett’s supporters on the cast.*Also Read:* 'Empire' Showrunner Tells Us It Would Be 'Weird' to End the Series Without Jussie SmollettThe show’s producers have never given serious indication that Smollett or his character, Jamal, would return — Fox said prior to the start of the current season that there were “no plans” for him to reappear — but showrunner Brett Mahoney recently told TheWrap that given the show’s nature as a family drama, it would be “weird and particularly challenging to do [the finale] without him.”“Our hope at Fox — and I know the producers feel the same way — is that the show, to us, is much bigger than some of the personal stuff that’s unfortunately happened for Jussie, where we just want the ending to be as epic as the beginning,” Thorn said.“Empire” is currently midway through its final season, with the last run of episodes set to air later in the spring. Smollett’s absence throughout the season has been explained away by his character’s move to Paris.*Also Read:* Jussie Smollett Files Counterclaim Against Chicago for Malicious ProsecutionWhen it first debuted in 2015, “Empire” was a phenomenon, putting up impressive viewership numbers throughout its first season. However, ratings have declined sharply over the course of the show’s run, and a surprise return for Jamal would surely boost viewership for the final stretch of episodes.“I will tell you on all of our shows we always talk about how do you boost ratings and in this marketplace it’s very challenging,” Thorn said. “When you’re a pop-culture phenomenon, like ‘Empire’ was, you burn bright for as long as you can. Unfortunately, when you’re doing 18 episodes a year … some viewer attrition is just unfortunately inevitable. But we think this season has been fantastic. Have we talked about how to goose ratings? Of course. Did we talk about exploiting Jussie’s situation to do so? No.”“What I will tell you is what Brett and Danny and Lee and Imagine [Entertainment] have planned is awesome,” he continued. “And I’m really excited. It’s bittersweet, obviously, for the show to end, but I’m really excited, ’cause I think they have an incredible creative plan for the finale and I hope people come in droves.”The sixth and final season of “Empire” returns this spring on Fox.*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Empire' Boss on Lucious and Cookie's Dire Midseason Cliffhanger, His Plans for Series Finale'Empire' Showrunner Tells Us It Would Be 'Weird' to End the Series Without Jussie Smollett'Empire': Lucious' Memories Take Over the Empire Movie Script and Cookie Ain't Having It (Exclusive Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend -766 seconds ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finale 01:11 Jussie Smollett will not be back on 'Empire when the six-part series comes to a close in May. You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto Preview ‘The Good Place’ Series Finale The fourth and final season of “The Good Place” returns this January, and now that the cast has been through hell, heaven and every place in between, D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto tell ET.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:04Published 3 hours ago Jussie Smollett will not return for 'Empire' finale It has been confirmed that Jussie Smollett won't be returning for the final episode of Empire. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:43Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jussie Smollett Barred From 'Empire' Finale for Fears of His Controversy Overshadowing the Show The studio head opens up that they are worried the actor's controversy is going to overshadow the hip-hop drama series, 'which [they] think is bigger than him.'

AceShowbiz 11 hours ago



A judge reportedly ordered Google to surrender all of Jussie Smollett's email, photos, and location data from a full year (GOOG) · *Google has been ordered to surrender a year's worth of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's personal data to prosecutors, including his emails, location...

Business Insider 4 hours ago





Tweets about this