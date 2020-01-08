K Dubb Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump https://t.co/MzfTxinccL #mustread #feedly 50 seconds ago Mia 👁 Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump https://t.co/DWU01uNasd 3 minutes ago ๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @nytimes: Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump https://t.co/ZXdfRj8b1N https://t.co/EG6LJwNEPP 10 minutes ago e-news.US Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump - https://t.co/iw50U0ChR8 https://t.co/EUwithkSH3 28 minutes ago Azzubhai Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump by BY EMILY S. RUEB https://t.co/1s9FvcK5EQ https://t.co/hcV75wubP6 46 minutes ago MSN South Africa Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump https://t.co/d3H1Qw2fLM 53 minutes ago Trendinglivenews By BY EMILY S. RUEB from NEW YORK NEWS U.S. https://t.co/1jmRnvnPuM via IFTTT Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened… https://t.co/VBWe3SRWcg 54 minutes ago Jeremy Goldstein Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump https://t.co/bH6Y5zcaPI https://t.co/ReHYjKx7xN 1 hour ago