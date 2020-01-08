Global  

Connecticut Man Admits He Threatened to Kill President Trump

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The man, Gary Joseph Gravelle, pleaded guilty to threatening to harm or kill several people and admitted he had sent letters with white powder he claimed was anthrax.
