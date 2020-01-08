‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here’s Where the 3 Competitors Stand

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Ken Jennings won Tuesday’s night’s opening round of ABC’s “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time,” the multi-night event that pits himself, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter against each other to settle once and for all which “Jeopardy!” champion is truly the greatest.



If he wins the next two games in a row, Jennings will take the title.



As the competition goes on, TheWrap will update each night’s winners and how many games away they are from winning. The tournament is set to air Tuesday through Friday until one competitor wins three games, and could go on through Jan. 16.



Last season’s big winner and reigning “Tournament of Champions” champ James Holzhauer comes off of a 32-game winning streak, during which he set the all-time record for highest single-game earning in regular-season play with $131,127 set on April 17, 2019. He faces Ken Jennings, who continues to hold the all-time highest-earnings record for regular-season play with $2,520,700, and Brad Rutter, who has never lost a game of “Jeopardy!” — at least, not to a human opponent — and holds the all-time winnings record for season and tournament play combined, with $4,688,436. For more information on Rutter, click here.



The first to win three games gets $1 million and the title of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” The two runners up will each receive $250,000.



“Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” airs Monday-Friday at 7 p.m. on your local ABC station.



