Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here’s Where the 3 Competitors Stand

The Wrap Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here’s Where the 3 Competitors StandKen Jennings won Tuesday’s night’s opening round of ABC’s “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time,” the multi-night event that pits himself, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter against each other to settle once and for all which “Jeopardy!” champion is truly the greatest.

If he wins the next two games in a row, Jennings will take the title.

As the competition goes on, TheWrap will update each night’s winners and how many games away they are from winning. The tournament is set to air Tuesday through Friday until one competitor wins three games, and could go on through Jan. 16.

Last season’s big winner and reigning “Tournament of Champions” champ James Holzhauer comes off of a 32-game winning streak, during which he set the all-time record for highest single-game earning in regular-season play with $131,127 set on April 17, 2019. He faces Ken Jennings, who continues to hold the all-time highest-earnings record for regular-season play with $2,520,700, and Brad Rutter, who has never lost a game of “Jeopardy!” — at least, not to a human opponent — and holds the all-time winnings record for season and tournament play combined, with $4,688,436. For more information on Rutter, click here.

The first to win three games gets $1 million and the title of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.” The two runners up will each receive $250,000.

“Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” airs Monday-Friday at 7 p.m. on your local ABC station.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

James Holzhauer Will Finally Face Ken Jennings in ABC's 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

'Jeopardy!': James Holzhauer Wins Tournament of Champions

James Holzhauer Advances in 'Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions' to Face Emma Boettcher in Finals
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time — Contestants discuss tournament 01:58

 This week, the three best players in "Jeopardy!" history go head-to-head for the title of greatest player of all time. We sat down with James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter to pick their brains. Watch the tournament on Denver7 Tues., Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event [Video]Aurora 'Jeopardy!' winner weighs in on 'Greatest of All Time' primetime event

As three of the greatest "Jeopardy!" contestants ever prepare to take the stage for a primetime game show television event, one local winner is weighing in.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:15Published

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis [Video]Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis. The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer. We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game

In a surprisingly thrilling hour of television on Tuesday night, Ken Jennings squeaked past James Holzhauer and thoroughly crushed Brad Rutter to win the first...
Seattle Times

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' Tournament Kicks Off Tonight - Here's How To Watch!

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament begins TONIGHT and JustJared.com has all the details on the three champs and how you can watch. James...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSN

MSN ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game https://t.co/M3ic67Ku7V 1 hour ago

Norfolk_NC

Norfolk NewsChannel Norfolk News ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game - T… https://t.co/6xVRecGGJw 1 hour ago

WashingtonDistC

Washington Dc ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game - The Washington… https://t.co/WVVNp8i5bt 1 hour ago

NYNewYorkCity

New York City NY ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game - The Washington… https://t.co/MJpKLHDo5q 1 hour ago

reducebellyfatx

HowToReduceBellyFat ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game - The Washington… https://t.co/7JqNF08lJp 2 hours ago

PitbullSongsx

PitbullSongs ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game - The Washington… https://t.co/FhPxHIgdXa 2 hours ago

Calgonaway

Denise RT @vulture: Ken Jennings won the first match of Jeopardy's Great of All Time Tournament by the slimmest margin. Here's what went down: htt… 2 hours ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy ‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game – The Washington… https://t.co/sNLHynPLQV 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.