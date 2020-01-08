Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran state TV says Ukrainian airplane crashes near Tehran

Newsday Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport

Ukrainian Airliner Crashes After Reportedly Leaving Tehran Airport 00:26

 A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported. There was no immediate word on casualties.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran [Video]File footage shows same Ukraine International Airlines jet that crashed in Iran

A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday (January 8), minutes after taking off from Tehran.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran [Video]Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran

A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported. The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Just After Takeoff from Iran’s Tehran Airport, Killing as Many as 170 People

A Ukraine International Airlines 737-800 crashed just minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport in Iran on Wednesday morning; there were nearly 180 people on...
Mediaite

'The plane is on fire': Ukrainian airline crashes near Tehran airport

Iranian state TV reports Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near an airport in the capital, Tehran.
The Age


Tweets about this

_StephanieMyers

Stephanie Myers #BREAKING Update: - Iran State TV says both black boxes of Ukrainian airliner have been found - Ukraine's Prime Min… https://t.co/Nl3eXiMKU4 27 seconds ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com UPDATE: Ukraine's embassy in Iran says any previous comments about cause of deadly crash were not official https://t.co/4O7CJiGWgb 1 minute ago

RedboxWire

Redbox Global IRAN STATE TV SAYS BOTH BLACK BOXES OF CRASHED UKRAINIAN AIRLINER HAVE BEEN FOUND Get our news in real-time: https://t.co/XRHQtaGrwo 2 minutes ago

RaCuevas

RaCu RT @nbc6: LATEST DETAILS: The plane, fully loaded with fuel for its 2,300-kilometer (1,430-mile) flight, slammed into farmland near the tow… 2 minutes ago

BalochJamshaid

Jamshaid Khan RT @YahooNews: BREAKING: Iran state TV says Ukrainian 737 crashes near Tehran https://t.co/lpNHfmuHCk https://t.co/LIrA3NWVHw 2 minutes ago

ScottMcGrew

Scott McGrew RT @nbcbayarea: #UPDATE: All on board a Ukrainian commercial airliner that crashed after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport were killed, Ir… 2 minutes ago

AllaKovch

Alla Kovch RT @Rover829: Reuters: IRAN STATE TV SAYS BOTH BLACK BOXES OF CRASHED UKRAINIAN AIRLINER HAVE BEEN FOUND 3 minutes ago

Rover829

Vincent Lee Reuters: IRAN STATE TV SAYS BOTH BLACK BOXES OF CRASHED UKRAINIAN AIRLINER HAVE BEEN FOUND 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.