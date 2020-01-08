Global  

Today in History for January 8th

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Highlights of Today in History: Elvis Presley born; President Lyndon Johnson declares war on poverty; Ramzi Yousef sentenced to life in prison for first World Trade Center bombing. Physicist Stephen Hawking born. (Jan. 8)
 
News video: This Day in History: First US Presidential Election

This Day in History: First US Presidential Election 01:04

 This Day in History: The First US Presidential Election. January 7, 1789. George Washington won the election and was sworn into office on April 30, 1789. Washington was elected through the first demonstration of the U.S. Electoral College system. Established by the U.S. Constitution, today the system...

