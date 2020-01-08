Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
"Dozens" of U.S. and allied troops were transported to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft ahead of missile strikes that targeted military bases in Iraq, according to a report.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report

Iran fires rockets at an airbase that houses US troops in Iraq, per report 00:54

 Ten rockets have hit an airbase in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, CNN reported.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada relocating some troops from Iraq to Kuwait

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance says the Canadian military is temporarily relocating some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait.
CTV News

No decision on leaving Iraq: US quashes report of troops withdrawal

Washington [US], Jan 07 (ANI): The United States has made no decision about withdrawing troops from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, amid...
Sify


Tweets about this

decembergritt

DaisyMae Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says https://t.co/qEYDmEy9el #FoxNews 29 minutes ago

xformed

#USA #USA xformed RT @FawnMacMT: Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says https://t.co/wgcdEgjP9R #FoxNews 42 minutes ago

CherylJaneBean2

Cheryl Jane Bean Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says https://t.co/Q2IXrW3wSI 45 minutes ago

robert_hess71

Robert Hess Maybe Iran mistook one of these planes for the crashed Boeing aircraft? Did Iran shoot down the plane heading for U… https://t.co/pc8jPciW9q 51 minutes ago

FawnMacMT

FawnMacMT~🙏🚂🚃🚃 🚀🐄🌬️🥓🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️ Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says https://t.co/wgcdEgjP9R #FoxNews 51 minutes ago

jay1stnewyorker

jay Castane Middle East Conflicts. Persian Gulf Military Crisis. Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian… https://t.co/qyI2r509r3 57 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says | Fox News https://t.co/KX1cRurNUW 1 hour ago

ScoopRocket

Scoop Rocket News Some US troops transported from Iraq to Kuwait aboard Canadian aircraft, report says https://t.co/HpGD62FA4R 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.