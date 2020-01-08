Global  

Lakers Beat Knicks By 30, Lose Anthony Davis To Back Injury

CBS 2 Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Another breezy blowout win had just become much less fun for the Lakers and their superstar big man, although it's too soon to say just how serious it will be for their championship dreams.
LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Davis injured as Lakers get 6th straight win…Blazers top Raptors…Terps silence Buckeyes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to their sixth straight win as LeBron James poured in 31 points and Kyle Kuzma (KOOZ’-mah) added 16 off the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star leaves game after taking scary fall and landing on his back

Davis is expected to miss the Lakers' upcoming road trip
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOX SportsSOHH

