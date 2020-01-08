Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man Kevin Bacon

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Mark Latunski has been arraigned for the murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, who was found dead in Latunski's home on Dec. 28.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published < > Embed
News video: Bacon's family speaks out about the details of their son's death

Bacon's family speaks out about the details of their son's death 01:44

 Bacon's family speaks out about the details of their son's death

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Suspect in custody involving death of local man [Video]Suspect in custody involving death of local man

Suspect in custody involving death of local man

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Cannibal' arrested after killing, eating man named Kevin Bacon

'Cannibal' arrested after killing, eating man named Kevin BaconWarning: Graphic details A US man has been accused of committing a grisly murder and consuming some of his victim, after the two men met on dating app...
New Zealand Herald

Man Named Kevin Bacon Was Murdered By His Grindr Date, Hung Upside Down, and Had His Testicles Eaten

Man Named Kevin Bacon Was Murdered By His Grindr Date, Hung Upside Down, and Had His Testicles EatenGraphic details about the murder of a man named Kevin Bacon have emerged.
eBaums World Also reported by •Just JaredPinkNewsFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

GStein269

Georgia Stein RT @jilevin: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man Kevin Bacon https://t.co/6dslP777Jl https://t.co/bjyYNJt7Jf 12 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man Kevin Bacon https://t.co/6dslP777Jl https://t.co/bjyYNJt7Jf 24 minutes ago

marshtol

Mar Tol Detroit Free Press: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man https://t.co/JTOV9sBjSw 1 day ago

mythosopher

Mythos what the actual fuck. we got a jeffrey dahmer wannabe here Police: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Mi… https://t.co/LS6Z0nv2YH 1 day ago

VersaMegazor

Meghan Police: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man https://t.co/X15OMnN6N1 via @freep @JeffreeStar 1 day ago

Fox2Al

Al Johnson Detroit Free Press: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man https://t.co/V0ThQ9xkV5 1 day ago

LeucreziaB

Leucrezia Bourgeois MCSPI RT @Daddy_Spike: Police: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man https://t.co/ByH3HmeH9U 2 days ago

rudyfive

Rudy Alvarez RT @freep: Police: Gruesome details emerge in death of missing Michigan man https://t.co/M0j9319oWP 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.