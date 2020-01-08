Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband charged in her murder
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, the missing Connecticut mother of five, was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday. Fotis Dulos is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. Two other people also were arrested in connection with Jennifer’s death. Mola Lenghi reports on what we know about the arrests.
In the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, Connecticut police update on murder charges filed against estranged husband Fotis Dulos, and conspiracy to commit murder charges against girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney.
The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges. Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent..
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder. The arrest warrants revealed stunning details. CBS News... CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times •FOXNews.com •CBS 2
