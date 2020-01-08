Global  

Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband charged in her murder

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, the missing Connecticut mother of five, was arrested and charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday. Fotis Dulos is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. Two other people also were arrested in connection with Jennifer’s death. Mola Lenghi reports on what we know about the arrests.
News video: Police Update On Murder Charges Against Fotis Dulos In Missing CT Mom Jennifer Dulos

Police Update On Murder Charges Against Fotis Dulos In Missing CT Mom Jennifer Dulos 04:09

 In the case of missing mother Jennifer Dulos, Connecticut police update on murder charges filed against estranged husband Fotis Dulos, and conspiracy to commit murder charges against girlfriend Michelle Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney.

Arraignment Day In Missing CT Mom Case [Video]Arraignment Day In Missing CT Mom Case

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges. Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:07Published

Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment On Murder Charges [Video]Fotis Dulos Faces Arraignment On Murder Charges

The estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos will be arraigned today on murder charges. Fotis Dulos, his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his one-time civil attorney Kent..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published


Husband of Jennifer Dulos, Missing Mother of 5, Is Charged With Murder

Ms. Dulos, who disappeared from an affluent Connecticut suburb, was embroiled in bitter divorce battle.
NYTimes.com

Fotis Dulos charged with murder of Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, has been charged with her kidnapping and murder. The arrest warrants revealed stunning details. CBS News...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.comCBS 2

