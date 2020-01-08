Global  

Threat of snow squall Wednesday morning

Delawareonline Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The National Weather Service is warning that a fast moving snow squall may drop one to two inches may fall in the next hour in New Castle County.
 
