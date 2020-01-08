Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US knew Iranian missiles were coming ahead of strike on Iraq bases housing American troops

Delawareonline Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. officials had advance warning of Iran's missile assault that damaged two Iraqi bases housing U.S. and coalition forces.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops

Iran Fires Missiles At Air Bases In Iraq Housing U.S. Troops 02:40

 Iran has launched missile strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani five days ago; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran [Video]Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) was in Washington Wednesday just as President Trump announced that his administration would pursue sanctions against Iran after a missile strike on bases in Iraq used by U.S...

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 00:34Published

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy [Video]'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was &apos;welcome news&apos; that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troops

Iran fires missiles at two Iraq bases housing American troopsPresident Donald Trump said 'all is well!' after the missiles were fired in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani
Wales Online

Iran believed to have deliberately missed U.S. forces in Iraq strikes: sources

Iran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid U.S. military casualties in missile strikes on bases housing American troops in Iraq launched in...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem PostCBS News

Tweets about this

JABA1416

Jesus Beltran The Washington Post: U.S. officials knew Iranian missiles were coming hours in advance. This doesn't surprise me at… https://t.co/rM1mMOoJDf 1 minute ago

igor_os777

Igor Os How the US Knew Iranian Missiles Were Coming Before They Hit https://t.co/xe7TSHvEHk #Security… https://t.co/tqfrgLirzK 2 minutes ago

Slopiegal

Elizabeth Stone RT @washingtonpost: U.S. officials knew Iranian missiles were coming hours in advance https://t.co/kGAiViTeUa 2 minutes ago

e85001a8d484411

๏°०~ミ KosﾁｪA 彡~०°๏ RT @cipherstorm: How the US Knew Iranian Missiles Were Coming Before They Hit: The US has operated an extensive network of missile warning… 3 minutes ago

Jenny_OceanHun

Awaken! Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @Freakanatcha: @rabrowne75 @davidfrum Iran told the U.S. in advance that there was going to be an attack. Iran intentionally did not wan… 3 minutes ago

juliarobbmar

Julia Robb U.S. officials knew Iranian missiles were coming hours in advance https://t.co/VLF38MH2Vu 5 minutes ago

Wolfell3

Loui RT @JenniferJJacobs: “Matt Pottinger, the deputy national security adviser, told aides in a Roosevelt Room meeting Tuesday afternoon that i… 5 minutes ago

niusha1357

Nooshi I have a question! Where were the anti ballistic missiles when Iranian rockets were heading towards American milita… https://t.co/ue6U8Icxbw 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.