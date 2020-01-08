Global  

Snow squall quickly moves through New Castle County

Delawareonline Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A brief snow squall moved through New Castle County Wednesday morning. 1/8/20
 
Recent related news from verified sources

Threat of snow squall Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service is warning that a fast moving snow squall may drop one to two inches may fall in the next hour in New Castle County.  
Delawareonline

