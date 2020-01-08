Ukrainian passenger jet crashes near Tehran, killing 176 people on board
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Officials say a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board. The Boeing 737 jet went down overnight after leaving Tehran's international airport. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with the latest developments.
A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.