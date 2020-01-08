Global  

Ukrainian passenger jet crashes near Tehran, killing 176 people on board

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Officials say a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff, killing everyone on board. The Boeing 737 jet went down overnight after leaving Tehran's international airport. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joined CBSN with the latest developments.
News video: Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176

Ukrainian Airplane Crashes Near Iran's Capital, Killing 176 02:58

 A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board.

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead [Video]Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead

Boeing 737 Plane Crash in Iran Leaves 176 Dead. A Boeing 737-800 jet traveling from Tehran, Iran, to Kyiv, Ukraine, crashed at 6:20 a.m. local time in Iran on Wednesday. . All 176 passengers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176 [Video]Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran killing 176

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing all 176 people on board. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published


'The plane is on fire': No survivors after Ukrainian passenger jet crashes in Iran

A Ukraine International Airlines plane with at least 170 people aboard has crashed in Iran.
SBS

News Daily: Iran launches missiles at US bases, and Ukrainian passenger jet crashes

Your morning briefing for 8 January 2020.
BBC News

