The Latest: UN chief makes dire warning against war in Gulf Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The latest on U.S.-Iran tensions after the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general (all times local): 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Art Navarro Why is Turkey still a NATO member? / The Latest: UN chief makes dire warning against war in Gulf (from @AP) https://t.co/XPnwpWwBJV 2 hours ago