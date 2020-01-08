Global  

Puerto Rico earthquake, power outage spurs state of emergency, many sleep outside amid 'uncertainty'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Schools across Puerto Rico remained closed on Wednesday as more than a half a million people remained without electricity after the island's worst earthquake in a century killed at least one person and caused homes to collapse.
News video: Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico

Another Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico 00:35

 A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico early this morning, the second large strike in 24 hours.

Local recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims [Video]Local recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims

Local recovery efforts underway for earthquake victims

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico [Video]6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

The quake struck the U.S. territory at 4:24 a.m. local time Tuesday, killing one and causing an island-wide power outage.

How To Help After Deadly Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico, Causing Widespread Power Outage

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. 
Puerto Rico earthquake caught on camera

A camera was rolling in a sound recording booth when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday. It was followed three hours later by...
