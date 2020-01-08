David M RT @FrancesRobles: About a million electrical customers still don't have power in Puerto Rico, in the wake of yesterday's earthquake. (Two… 16 seconds ago Laura RT @democracynow: Deadly Earthquake Rocks Puerto Rico, Causing Mass Power Outages and “Infrastructural Aftershocks” https://t.co/qA0G3YB7fz… 50 seconds ago Paul Kent Puerto Rico earthquake, power outage spurs state of emergency, many sleep outside amid 'uncertainty' https://t.co/fqD3DXyMOF 1 minute ago 🇺🇸ittybittycrenshaw🇺🇸 RT @IMCarson1: After Tues.' 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Puerto Rico's power is "out across the island" & at least 1 death. PR Gov. Wanda Garc… 1 minute ago DeLFarbZ RT @ajplus: “The whole island is without power.” An earthquake in Puerto Rico killed at least 1 person, collapsing buildings and knocking… 1 minute ago Jesus Medina RT @DavidBegnaud: This photos, just sent to me, show earthquake damage to the Costa Sur power plant in the southern part of Puerto Rico. Th… 2 minutes ago Princess Bubblegum RT @psychdr100: These Americans must receive GENEROUS emergency assistance NOW! Much of Puerto Rico still without power after worst earthqu… 2 minutes ago politics is fun RT @NewDay: FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to Puerto Rico. Aftershocks have rattled the region following… 2 minutes ago