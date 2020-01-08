Global  

President Trump Approves Puerto Rico Emergency Declaration In Wake Of Earthquakes

cbs4.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration in Puerto Rico following a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Tuesday morning.
News video: Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes

Puerto Rico declares emergency after earthquakes 00:47

 Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of magnitude 6.4 struck the Caribbean island. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Puerto Rico declares emergency, activates National Guard after earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday following a series of earthquakes including one of...
Reuters

Puerto Rico declares emergency after strongest earthquake in 102 years

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard on Tuesday after a series of earthquakes including one of...
Reuters


