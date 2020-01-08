Global  

Soccer star Kealia Ohai is a lot more than just an NFL player's fiancée

azcentral.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A Houston TV station reported the trade of pro soccer star Kealia Ohai by demoting her to the future wife of an NFL player. And that's not right.
 
News video: 'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline

'Be Better': Kealia Ohai's Fiancé J.J. Watt Slams Houston TV Station For Omitting Her Name In Headline 00:27

 After a local news station omitted the name of soccer player Kealia Ohai, her fiancé took to Twitter with sharp advice to "be better." Katie Johnston reports.

Colombian soccer star seeks answers on disappeared father

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The newly appointed chief of Colombia’s army says he is willing to meet with soccer star Juan Fernando Quintero to discuss his...
Seattle Times

Ronaldo bags Dubai Globe Soccer Awards' best men's player

Dubai, Dec 30 (IANS) Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo ended the year by winning the best men's player at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards here.
Sify


Tweets about this

azcentral

azcentral Soccer star Kealia Ohai is a lot more than just an NFL player's fiancée https://t.co/LlVKGRAyz2 50 minutes ago

Saulgood24

It Saulgood💡hewwo and wewcom to 2020! Who's JJ watt? This is a pic of soccer star Kealia Ohai... Do better @abc13houston! https://t.co/xNuqrfmXb6 1 hour ago

satmandu

They're amendments not commandments. RT @Jezebel: Houston news outlet refers to star soccer player Kealia Ohai's as "J.J. Watt's fiancee." Put some respect on her name! https:/… 3 hours ago

thefun100

Michael P. Penny RT @YahooNews: J.J. Watt is mad station didn't identify his fiancee, soccer star Kealia Ohai, by name https://t.co/JJ2NH2X3ew https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

newschainuk

NewsChain 'Kealia Ohai is an incredible football star on her own merit, not simply my fiancee', says NFL star JJ Watt in angr… https://t.co/0ONTlveVCc 5 hours ago

CATnTheHatTrick

All Rovers Everything Soccer Star Kealia Ohai (who is also engaged to TJ Watt's brother) is traded from Houston to Chicago. @JJWatt… https://t.co/YrVUEIDNx5 6 hours ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO J.J. Watt Is Mad Station Didn’t Identify His Fiancee, Soccer Star Kealia Ohai, By Name https://t.co/x86PkaYz38 https://t.co/N1N9rKOGRr 8 hours ago

AndreaPunksmom

Andrea @abc13houston Decorated soccer star Kealia Ohai?! That’s who you’re talking about right? Not her fiancé! Disgusting sexist headline! 11 hours ago

