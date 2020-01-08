Global  

U.S. cancer death rate sees largest yearly drop

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Advances in the treatment of lung cancer helped lead to an overall decline in cancer deaths.
 The American Cancer Association reports that the year from 2015 to 2016 saw the largest single-year drop in cancer-related deaths on record.

US cancer death rate sees largest single-year drop in history

Decline spurred by fewer lung cancer deaths and better treatments
Independent

Cancer mortality continues steady decline, driven by progress against lung cancer

The cancer death rate declined by 29% from 1991 to 2017, including a 2.2% drop from 2016 to 2017, the largest single-year drop in cancer mortality ever reported.
Science Daily Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald

