Trump says Iran 'standing down' after strike

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Speaking from the White House, President Donald Trump said Wednesday Iran appears to be "standing down" and said the U.S. response would be to put in place new economic sanctions "until Iran changes its behavior." (Jan. 8)
 
News video: 'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy 01:40

 U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was 'welcome news' that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and defended Trump's decision to kill a top Iranian commander last week.

US House Votes To Limit Trump's Ability To Take Military Action In Iran [Video]US House Votes To Limit Trump's Ability To Take Military Action In Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 224-194 Thursday evening in favor of a resolution restricting President Donald Trump's response to hostilities in Iran.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability [Video]U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters. It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran. This comes days after..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” after strike

President Donald Trump says Iran appears to be “standing down” and said no Americans were harmed in Iran's Tuesday ballistic missile strike on two Iraqi...
Denver Post Also reported by •HaaretzPolitiFact

Brian Kilmeade: ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’ for Trump to Blame Iran Strike on Obama…’You’ve Got to Bring People Together’

Brian Kilmeade returned to his role of occasional political iconoclast Thursday morning as he presented a dissenting opinion critical of President Donald...
Mediaite


