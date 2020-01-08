Global  

2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The avalanche occurred Tuesday morning at the Silver Mountain resort in the Idaho panhandle. The slide follows wet, heavy snowfall in recent days that brought high avalanche danger.
Avalanche at Idaho ski resort kills 1; 5 others rescued

An avalanche hit the Silver Mountain ski resort in Kellogg, Idaho, Tuesday morning, resulting in one fatality and five injured people, as the search continues...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Idaho resort looks for skier missing after avalanche; 2 others die

KELLOGG, Idaho — Officials were searching Wednesday for a missing skier at an Idaho resort where a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured five...
Seattle Times


GinnyRED57

Ro “Bajoran Scum” Laren 2020 Sorry to see this. Silver Mountain ski resort is in the Idaho Panhandle - an area I’ve visited (not as a skier). Th… https://t.co/7EX267f1WT 2 minutes ago

shopworldoffers

shopworldoffers 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort https://t.co/3Nk2cpdPqj 3 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort – NPR https://t.co/cMXNYauWQ4 https://t.co/USZvKpjtmu 4 minutes ago

AtlantaGeorgi

Atlanta Georgia 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort - NPR: * 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort … https://t.co/LQnBDD713F 9 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort: The avalanche occurred Tuesday morning at the Silver Mountain… https://t.co/YfldSbGCyQ 14 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort – NPR https://t.co/j7jzDYjSBd 24 minutes ago

999TheBeat

99.9 The Beat 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort - NPR https://t.co/zlQ14ILnWh 31 minutes ago

hberkes

Howard Berkes RT @MTPRND: 2 Killed, 5 Injured In Avalanche At Idaho Ski Resort https://t.co/PGFb1W8Y0C 34 minutes ago

