Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
The couple announced they would split their time between Britain and North America.
News video: Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family 01:52

 CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their public duties with the British royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ from royal duties in extraordinary retreat


Indian Express

Prince Harry Previously Revealed He Wanted Out of His Royal Duties in Resurfaced Interview

Prince Harry previously opened up about being a part of the royal family and in 2017, he revealed that he once almost stepped away. If you don’t know, Prince...
theperfecthire

Perfect They shouldn’t step back- what they should do is step forward and walk that plank they are on. Good riddance and y… https://t.co/0EANncUOCd 4 seconds ago

MichelleBarrabi

🗽🇺🇸 Michelle 🇺🇸🗽 RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 5 seconds ago

norainajamal

Cempaka RT @Forbes: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, announced today they would step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and… 15 seconds ago

proftrini

Trini Trin RT @thedailybeast: No other member of the royal family was consulted before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement Wednesday a… 18 seconds ago

asiasdomi

Domileo Espejo RT @enews: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just announced that they are stepping away from the Royal Family: “After many months of refl… 21 seconds ago

HispanicNews

HispanicNews.com Hispanic News The Internet Reacts to News That Prince Harry Meghan Markle Have Decided to Step Back as Senior Royal… https://t.co/2h2mgO5o2v 23 seconds ago

EnStars

ENSTARS Royal Surprise! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Officially STEP BACK From Royal Family https://t.co/gqjX3CG3Ng https://t.co/Pd2Tj7VUFp 23 seconds ago

kkgosselin

Kathy Gosselin RT @RealCandaceO: Three months ago I publicly stated that Meghan’s obvious play was to convince Prince Harry to quit his role and to instea… 24 seconds ago

