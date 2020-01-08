Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Delaware could see more snow Wednesday afternoon, but nothing like this morning's snow squall

Delawareonline Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
There are no more snow squalls expected in Delaware Wednesday, but some more flurries may fall. No issues are expected for the evening commute.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCVB - Published < > Embed
News video: Video: Winter storm bringing snow for South Coast, Cape Cod

Video: Winter storm bringing snow for South Coast, Cape Cod 02:09

 A few snow squalls could pop up throughout the region Wednesday afternoon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schools Delayed, Snow Squalls Reported Wednesday Morning [Video]Schools Delayed, Snow Squalls Reported Wednesday Morning

A snow squall warning was in effect for parts of Maryland Wednesday morning, creating issues for some area districts that chose to delay the school day due to ice and slick roads.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:12Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Tuesday was the 19th straight day with above normal high temperatures. The warm streak ends on Wednesday!! A weak system will pass through this morning bringing a few isolated snow showers or..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Buds & Duds: Cannabis stocks in the red again; Helix Technologies rises after processing US$3.2 million in transactions

Cannabis stocks were down for the third straight day this week but a handful of smaller companies had good news to share. The North American Marijuana Index,...
Proactive Investors

Stevens Pass closed after trees fall in heavy snow; more snow is expected

Stevens Pass closed Monday afternoon after about a dozen trees fell because of heavy snow, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

delawareonline

Delaware Online There are no more snow squalls expected in Delaware Wednesday, but some more flurries may fall. No issues are expec… https://t.co/tvaGjBYlKd 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.