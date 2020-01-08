Global  

Missing mom case spouse held on $6 million bail

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a Connecticut missing mother of five has been ordered detained on $6 million bail on new murder and kidnapping charges. Jennifer Dulos has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school on May 24. (Jan. 8)
 
