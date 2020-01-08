Global  

Man convicted in 'Fast and Furious' murder of U.S. border agent sentenced to life

Reuters Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The man convicted of murder as the "triggerman" in the fatal 2010 shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in a case that exposed the ill-fated federal gun-running sting operation dubbed "Fast and Furious" was sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison.
