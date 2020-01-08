Man convicted in 'Fast and Furious' murder of U.S. border agent sentenced to life

The man convicted of shooting and killing U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry in 2010 – which exposed the government’s botched “Fast and Furious”...

Go behind the scenes of "The Fast and the Furious" with the man who helped build the cars Craig Lieberman, the chief technical director for the first three "Fast and Furious" films knows a lot about the movies. However, he brought in a very special...

MotorAuthority 3 days ago



