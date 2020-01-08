Global  

Cancer Death Rate Has Its Biggest Single-Year Drop Reported

Daily Caller Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Still projected 1.8 million new cases of cancer among Americans in 2020
News video: Ask Dr. Nandi: Cancer death rate posts biggest one-year drop ever

Ask Dr. Nandi: Cancer death rate posts biggest one-year drop ever 02:25

 There's been a historic drop in cancer death rates, according to the American Cancer Society. They say their latest study period marks the "the biggest single-year drop ever.”

Officials: Cancer Death Rates In US Took Sharpest Drop On Record Between 2016, 2017 [Video]Officials: Cancer Death Rates In US Took Sharpest Drop On Record Between 2016, 2017

Stephanie Stahl reports.

Deaths Dropping Among Several Types Of Cancer [Video]Deaths Dropping Among Several Types Of Cancer

A new report shows the death rate among some cancers has dropped.

Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in...
Seattle Times

Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S.

Report: Record Drop In Cancer Death Rate In U.S.Watch VideoThe rate of cancer deaths in the U.S. continued to drop for the 26th straight year, according to a new report from the American Cancer...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBC.caCBS NewsIndependent

