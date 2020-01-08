Global  

What is a snow squall? Sudden storms hit Northeast

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The squalls have brought snow and heavy wind gusts to a number of states.
Snow squall completely engulfs New York City [Video]Snow squall completely engulfs New York City

Check out this view of a snow squall taken from the 67th floor of the Empire State Building. A snow squall is a sudden moderately heavy snow fall with blowing snow and strong, gusty surface winds.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:09Published

Mesmerising time lapse shows a snow squall engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan [Video]Mesmerising time lapse shows a snow squall engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan

This mesmerising time lapse video shows the moment a snow ''squall'' engulfed the skyscrapers of Manhattan.New Yorkers were left shivering when the extreme burst of snow accompanied by strong, gusty..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published


Sudden snow squall hits Delaware Wednesday

The air in Wilmington rapidly filled with heavy flakes for a short time Wednesday morning. By 9:15, the snow was gone as quickly as it began.  
Delawareonline


jennarmathias

Jenna Mathias It is all of a sudden blizzarding. Now I know what a snow squall is 5 hours ago

