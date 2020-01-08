House to vote on limiting President Trump's war powers

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The House is set to vote Thursday on a resolution limiting President Trump's war powers amid high tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Scott Anderson, senior editor for the Lawfare blog and the David M. Rubenstein fellow at the Brookings Institute, explains the significance of the War Powers Act of 1973 and how it applies to President Trump's executive powers today. 👓 View full article

