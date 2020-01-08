Global  

2 GOP senators say they'd back Democrats' war powers resolution

CBS News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Republican Senators Mike Lee and Rand Paul say they will support Democrats in a resolution to limit President Trump's war powers. Lee called Wednesday's briefing on Iran from top Trump administration officials the worst in his nine years in Congress. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has the latest reaction from Capitol Hill.
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action

House of Representatives to vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action 01:19

 House Democrats will vote on a War Powers Resolution to reassert congress's authority to declare war. Story: https://wfts.tv/2QZqJxl

