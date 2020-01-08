Global  

Trump: 'Iran appears to be standing down'

BBC News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
President Trump gives a statement at the White House after Iran fired missiles at US troops in Iraq.
News video: Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack 02:30

 CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike [Video]More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

More anti-war rallies in San Diego after Iran launches missile strike

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published

President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack [Video]President Trump insists Iran is 'standing down' after attack

President Trump insists that Iran is &quot;standing down&quot; after its missile strike on Iraq bases, some of which housing American troops.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published


Asian Markets Rebound As U.S.-Iran Tensions Ease

Asian stock markets are rebounding on Thursday after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump indicated the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions, but not...
RTTNews Also reported by •OilPrice.com

Ron Paul: Why I Don’t Trust Trump On Iran – OpEd

President Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told us the US had to assassinate Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week because he was planning “Imminent...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •OilPrice.comMediaite

HabBradley

Sir. Bradley Richard RT @AJEnglish: "Iran appears to be standing down." Trump confirms there were no casualties after Iran's missile attack on US forces in Ira… 16 seconds ago

kenny3911

Ken RT @mchkrem: 🇺🇸President Trump🇺🇸 👉 Iran will never be able to have a nuclear weapon. 👉 No Americans were harmed. 👉 Only minimal damage wer… 48 seconds ago

jse11330088

jsejse Trump says Iran ‘appears to be standing down,’ missile strikes resulted in no casualties https://t.co/G200Kzo2Gt #FoxNews 53 seconds ago

aditi015

aditi panwar RT @ShivAroor: Definite de-escalation by Trump in 3 points: 1. ‘Iran appears to be standing down.’ 2. ‘We are evaluating our response to… 2 minutes ago

mountupandride

❌Mike 5 Guardian❌ RT @DrNealHouston: A CLEAR CONTRAST While announcing more economic sanctions for Iran, President Trump said, “Iran appears to be standing… 2 minutes ago

tehipisehaka

🇺🇸NotABot Nationalist🇺🇸🇮🇹🇵🇱⭐️⭐️Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Thomas1774Paine: President Trump declared Wednesday that Iran “appears to be standing down,” in the wake of missile strikes on American… 2 minutes ago

DrainWatching

WatchingSwampDrain⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @TrumpWarRoom: "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing," says President Trump. "For far too long, all the way back to… 3 minutes ago

torresricardovq

Ricardo v. Torres Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down,’ And Threatens New Sanctio... https://t.co/QVLHT54rZa via @YouTube 3 minutes ago

