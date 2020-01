Members of Congress were briefed today on Iran, and Senator *Mike Lee* (R- UT) wanted to make it clear to reporters afterwards that he was pissed off.

Mike Lee, on Fox News, Doubles Down on Fiery Iran Presser: Officials Wouldn’t Answer Questions on ‘Imminent’ Threat Senator *Mike Lee* came out of today's intel briefing on Iran mad as hell at the inadequate and "insulting" answers they received, and he appeared on Fox News...

Mediaite 2 hours ago