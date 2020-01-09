Court to rule on private Texas company's planned border wall along Rio Grande

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources An architect's subversive reimagining of the US-Mexico border wall | Ronald Rael What is a border? It's a line on a map, a place where cultures mix and merge in beautiful, sometimes violent and occasionally ridiculous ways. And a border wall? An overly simplistic response to that.. Credit: TED Duration: 11:28Published 2 weeks ago Official says Trump administration may fall short of border promises A top official announced some disappointing news for followers of President Donald Trump. He said the administration may fall short of building the 450 miles of border wall they promised. According to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. appeals court stays judge's ruling blocking military funds for border wall A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's administration from using $3.6 billion in...

Reuters 16 hours ago



Trump touts court ruling allowing military funds for border wall construction President Trump on Thursday touted an overnight court victory that allows him to move forward using military funds for the construction of a wall along the...

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this