Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alex Trebek says he won't leave "Jeopardy!" in the "near future"

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
"Thinking about retiring and retiring are two different things," he said
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Jeopardy!' legends talk about the time Alex Trebek hosted pantsless [Video]'Jeopardy!' legends talk about the time Alex Trebek hosted pantsless

I'll take "That was hilarious" for $1000, Alex.

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 02:28Published

Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis [Video]Alex Trebek Sends Message of Support to Rep. John Lewis

The 'Jeopardy!' host sent a message to the Congressman, who is also fighting pancreatic cancer.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trebek: ‘Jeopardy!’ retirement isn’t imminent despite cancer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The brief farewell that Alex Trebek says will close his final “Jeopardy!” episode isn’t on the horizon. “I don’t foresee that...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

18197122599

18197122599 RT @CBSNews: Alex Trebek says he doesn't plan to leave "Jeopardy!" in the "near future" https://t.co/zx6iskUMTo https://t.co/6o94pTHW4S 54 seconds ago

CBSNews

CBS News Alex Trebek says he doesn't plan to leave "Jeopardy!" in the "near future" https://t.co/zx6iskUMTo https://t.co/6o94pTHW4S 12 minutes ago

Carolyn6800

Carolyn C Alex Trebek says he won't leave "Jeopardy!" in the "near future" https://t.co/sY7iJmIIoc https://t.co/YXJm2RbjkB 55 minutes ago

divaswiki

divaswiki “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he has no plans to leave in the “near future” at panel on “The Greatest of All Ti… https://t.co/fOJZggdSre 56 minutes ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal Alex #Trebek says he won't #Leave "#Jeopardy!" in the "near #Future" https://t.co/4ROmxYcXpU https://t.co/EqjGrJZrrZ 57 minutes ago

KoreyGFann

Korey Fann RT @WNDU: Longtime “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek knows how he’ll say goodbye to viewers. “I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, an… 22 hours ago

WLOS_13

WLOS In an interview on ABC broadcast in primetime Thursday night, Trebek said he'll ask the director to leave him 30 se… https://t.co/LCdaXT1K5c 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.