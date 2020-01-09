Global  

16 Years Later, NYPD Officer Reunites With Young Girl He Saved From Choking On NYC Street

CBS 2 Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
In 2004, Det. Carlos Santos was on his way to work in the East Village when he saw a father running with his lifeless four-year-old daughter in his arms.
Recalling a life-saving, life-changing day for NYPD cop, college student

The officer and theÂ 20-year-old college student reunited on the street corner where he saved her life 16 years earlier.
Newsday

