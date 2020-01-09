Global  

In Denver, Pete Buttigieg calls for action on climate change and gun violence: “This can’t wait four years”

Denver Post Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday in Denver that the scale of the country's challenges surrounding gun violence, climate change and economic inequality cried out for widescale changes that Donald Trump was ill-suited to deliver.
News video: Bloomberg Sees California As Model On Climate Change, Guns

 The Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City mayor likes a lot of what he sees in the Golden State and thinks its efforts on climate change, gun control, and criminal justice reform set a benchmark for other states to emulate. Katie Johnston reports.

