In Denver, Pete Buttigieg calls for action on climate change and gun violence: “This can’t wait four years”
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday in Denver that the scale of the country's challenges surrounding gun violence, climate change and economic inequality cried out for widescale changes that Donald Trump was ill-suited to deliver.
