Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Super Bowl Security A Top Priority With The Big Game Less Than A Month Away

cbs4.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
With Super Bowl 54 coming to Hard Rock Stadium in less than a month, CBS4’s Hank Tester got a look at the security measures being put in place.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Will Overseas Tension Add To Super Bowl Security Pressures?

Will Overseas Tension Add To Super Bowl Security Pressures? 03:07

 CBS4's Hank Tester explains whats being done ahead of the big game.

Recent related videos from verified sources

New research reveals how much the average woman spends per month on menstrual products [Video]New research reveals how much the average woman spends per month on menstrual products

Half of women have experienced "period poverty," according to new research. A survey of 2,000 women (aged 18-55) found that 49 percent have faced a lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called D [Video]Mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called D

A mum claims she has been mistaken for a man by her bank for a DECADE because of her deep voice - so now poses as a bloke called Derek when she talks on the phone.Lorraine Chademunhu, 42, said using..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 05:34Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.