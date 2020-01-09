Global  

Coyote attacks 5-year-old outside nature museum in Chicago

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A Fire Department spokesman said the boy was bitten on the head.
News video: Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park

Coyote Attacks Child In Lincoln Park 02:49

 The 5-year-old boy was bitten in the head near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Bitten In Head By Coyote [Video]Boy Bitten In Head By Coyote

The boy was bitten near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum at Fullerton and Cannon drives. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:36Published

Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy In Lincoln Park [Video]Coyote Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy In Lincoln Park

A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital, after a coyote bit him in the head Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln Park.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:17Published

Derek_Dwight

Derek Alexander Coyote attacks 5-year-old boy outside nature museum in Chicago https://t.co/DAe6juTUtP 29 seconds ago

Dasle1975

Elshad fr Azerbaijan RT @CBSNews: Coyote attacks 5-year-old boy outside nature museum in Chicago https://t.co/zUAe03h95d https://t.co/RzbgiIrJ3i 54 seconds ago

newsenseme

No name Coyote attacks 5-year-old outside nature museum in Chicago - CBS News https://t.co/IVj5qhQa1u 6 minutes ago

ChrisN38

Chris Nelson Coyote attacks 5-year-old boy outside nature museum in Chicago https://t.co/KCM8hY5nYV via @CBSNews Why would coyot… https://t.co/gFI62VCtjw 9 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Coyote attacks 5-year-old boy outside Chicago nature museum https://t.co/7BTwXtE2cI https://t.co/8iYCOBcWSQ 15 minutes ago

squaire67_d

thirupathisaminathan RT @nypost: Coyote attacks 5-year-old boy outside Chicago nature museum https://t.co/eO9LhF6zRs https://t.co/tkRaiAMUcG 16 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News Coyote attacks 5-year-old outside nature museum in Chicago https://t.co/d0B4E6g5I4 #News 18 minutes ago

nypost

New York Post Coyote attacks 5-year-old boy outside Chicago nature museum https://t.co/eO9LhF6zRs https://t.co/tkRaiAMUcG 19 minutes ago

