Republican Mike Lee furious after Iran strike briefing from White House
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The White House is under fire for what critics say is a lack of transparency over the Iran strike. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to hold a vote Thursday to block the president from taking military action against Iran on his own. Paula Reid reports that top officials briefed lawmakers Wednesday on what led to the decision to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, but one of the president's close allies, Republican Senator Mike Lee, said he was furious following the meeting and vowed to align with Democrats.
President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper came out Tuesday to rationalize the administration's decision to authorize a strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. Jonah Green reports.