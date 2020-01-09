U.S. cancer death rates dropped by the most ever in one year

A new American Cancer Society report says cancer death rates were down by 2.2 percent in 2017. While it says cancer death rates have been declining since 1991,...

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer free Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she is "cancer free." The 86-year-old justice is a four-time cancer survivor. The American Cancer Society said...

CBS News 15 hours ago Newsy Also reported by • WorldNews

