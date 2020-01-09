Global  

U.S. cancer death rates dropped by the most ever in one year

Denver Post Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumor treatments.
News video: Ask Dr. Nandi: Cancer death rate posts biggest one-year drop ever

Ask Dr. Nandi: Cancer death rate posts biggest one-year drop ever 02:25

 There's been a historic drop in cancer death rates, according to the American Cancer Society. They say their latest study period marks the "the biggest single-year drop ever.”

