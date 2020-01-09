Leonardo DiCaprio helps rescue man who fell from yacht

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio helped save a man who had fallen off a yacht in the Caribbean. It all unfolded after DiCaprio and his pals heard a distress call while on their rental boat. They rushed to the area to try to find the man, who had apparently been lost at sea off the small island of Saba and treading water for 11 hours. 👓 View full article

