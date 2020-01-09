Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio helps rescue man who fell from yacht

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio helped save a man who had fallen off a yacht in the Caribbean. It all unfolded after DiCaprio and his pals heard a distress call while on their rental boat. They rushed to the area to try to find the man, who had apparently been lost at sea off the small island of Saba and treading water for 11 hours.
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio rescues man overboard

Leonardo DiCaprio rescues man overboard 00:40

 Leonardo DiCaprio helped rescue a man who got lost at sea while on vacation last month.

Recent related news from verified sources

Leonardo DiCaprio and Friends Help Rescue a Man Falling From Yacht During St. Barts Vacation

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor and his friends decided to join a search effort and managed to locate the man who had drunkenly fallen overboard.
AceShowbiz

Leonardo DiCaprio helps save life of man lost in Caribbean waters: report

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly took time out of his Caribbean vacation last month to help save the life of a man who fell off a boat near St. Bart's. 
FOXNews.com


