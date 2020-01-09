Global  

Search teams return to deadly Idaho avalanche site after 'overdue skier' reported missing, police say

FOXNews.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Officials in Idaho returned to Silver Mountain Resort Wednesday morning, just one day after a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured several more, after receiving a call that another person may still be trapped beneath the snow. 
Recent related news from verified sources

Idaho resort looks for skier missing after avalanche; 2 others die

KELLOGG, Idaho — Officials were searching Wednesday for a missing skier at an Idaho resort where a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured five...
Seattle Times

Deadly inbound avalanche at Idaho ski area highlights danger, complexity of mountains

Wardner Peak, the site of a Tuesday avalanche that killed one person and buried three others who survived, is a 6,200-foot feature on the western edge of...
Seattle Times


