Search teams return to deadly Idaho avalanche site after 'overdue skier' reported missing, police say

Officials in Idaho returned to Silver Mountain Resort Wednesday morning, just one day after a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured several more, after receiving a call that another person may still be trapped beneath the snow.

