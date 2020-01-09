Global  

Carlos Ghosn makes first appearance since fleeing Japan

CBS News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The fugitive former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn was banned from leaving Lebanon, the country he fled to after a daring escape from Japan. On Wednesday, in his first public appearance since the escape, Ghosn defended himself in a lengthy news conference. He said he was fleeing from a "nightmare." Charlie D'Agata reports from Beirut, near the house where Ghosn is now living.
Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

 Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my life". Ghosn held a news conference in Beirut, his first appearance since fleeing Japanese...

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan&apos;s justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David..

Former Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn makes first appearance after fleeing Japan

Former head of Renault-Nissan Carlos Ghosn in his first public appearance since skipping bail blamed a "plot" against him for his fall. Here's how he went from...
Deutsche Welle

