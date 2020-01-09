Carlos Ghosn makes first appearance since fleeing Japan

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The fugitive former Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn was banned from leaving Lebanon, the country he fled to after a daring escape from Japan. On Wednesday, in his first public appearance since the escape, Ghosn defended himself in a lengthy news conference. He said he was fleeing from a "nightmare." Charlie D'Agata reports from Beirut, near the house where Ghosn is now living. 👓 View full article

