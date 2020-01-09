The first full moon of 2020 - known as the wolf moon - will rise Friday night

Kyle RT @AntonioParis: The first Full Moon for 2020, which will take place Friday, is known as the Wolf Moon. According to legend, wolves will h… 33 minutes ago Andrea Pope Wolf Moon eclipse to rise on Jan. 10 JANUARY 8, 2020 The first full moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon and… https://t.co/YM7dOVvB8Q 1 hour ago Letgoofthat Lunar Eclipse in Cancer: Protect Your World: January 10th, 2019 By Nikki Harper Staff Writer for Wake Up World The… https://t.co/utaDvEnB0q 2 hours ago Brooke Foster This year's first full moon occurs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 22:21 p.m. January's full moon is known as the Wolf Moon.… https://t.co/0xej2ewGXP 4 hours ago MysticInvestigations 🧛‍♂️🐺🧟‍♂️Previous Paranormal Forecasts: Flower Moon Werewolf Warning The Full Moon of May is usually known as The… https://t.co/3i8cygC2Pv 4 hours ago Joseph King RT @AsgardiaSpace: Arh-wooo! This year's first full moon known as the Wolf Moon occurs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2:21 p.m. EDT. Don’t miss it!… 5 hours ago Mindy Maher ƸӜƷ•°*♥ RT @martiandiaries: Unusually, these 2 lunar impact craters are named for science-fiction authors: Jules Verne - one of the few known by a… 6 hours ago Christine Powell RT @TheSageGoddess: Did you know the first #FullMoon in 2020 is also known as the #Wolf Full Moon?🐺🌕 It is also a penumbral #lunareclipse,… 7 hours ago