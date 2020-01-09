Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The first full moon of 2020 - known as the wolf moon - will rise Friday night

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The first full moon of the year – known as the wolf moon – will shine in the night sky Friday night.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse?

What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse? 01:09

 The decade’s first full moon is taking place this Friday. Full moons often have special names that are rooted in Indigenous-American culture. January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and skywatchers are definitely in for a treat.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh [Video]Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

The nearly-full Wolf Moon of January shined big and bright over Pittsburgh this morning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

'Wolf Moon Eclipse' Is Happening This Week [Video]'Wolf Moon Eclipse' Is Happening This Week

The first full moon of the year is happening this week.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020 - starting this week

There will be four lunar eclipses in 2020 - starting this weekThere four penumbral lunar eclipses scheduled to take place in 2020. The first lunar eclipse will occur this Friday on 10 January 2020. Penumbral eclipses occur...
WorldNews Also reported by •geek.com

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Big returns highlight first Friday night show of new year

Some major names resurfacing served as the overall theme of SmackDown on Friday night in Memphis
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usimaki_kyle

Kyle RT @AntonioParis: The first Full Moon for 2020, which will take place Friday, is known as the Wolf Moon. According to legend, wolves will h… 33 minutes ago

bunnie_pope

Andrea Pope Wolf Moon eclipse to rise on Jan. 10 JANUARY 8, 2020 The first full moon of the year is known as the Wolf Moon and… https://t.co/YM7dOVvB8Q 1 hour ago

letgoofthat

Letgoofthat Lunar Eclipse in Cancer: Protect Your World: January 10th, 2019 By Nikki Harper Staff Writer for Wake Up World The… https://t.co/utaDvEnB0q 2 hours ago

BrookeNBCMT

Brooke Foster This year's first full moon occurs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 22:21 p.m. January's full moon is known as the Wolf Moon.… https://t.co/0xej2ewGXP 4 hours ago

MetaphysicalPI

MysticInvestigations 🧛‍♂️🐺🧟‍♂️Previous Paranormal Forecasts: Flower Moon Werewolf Warning The Full Moon of May is usually known as The… https://t.co/3i8cygC2Pv 4 hours ago

_moonlight_bae_

Joseph King RT @AsgardiaSpace: Arh-wooo! This year's first full moon known as the Wolf Moon occurs on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2:21 p.m. EDT. Don’t miss it!… 5 hours ago

MindyMaher

Mindy Maher ƸӜƷ•°*♥ RT @martiandiaries: Unusually, these 2 lunar impact craters are named for science-fiction authors: Jules Verne - one of the few known by a… 6 hours ago

CJPowell1313

Christine Powell RT @TheSageGoddess: Did you know the first #FullMoon in 2020 is also known as the #Wolf Full Moon?🐺🌕 It is also a penumbral #lunareclipse,… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.