FX Sets Spring Premiere Dates for ‘Fargo,’ ‘Devs,’ ‘Mrs America’ and More

FX rolled out its spring slate on Thursday, setting premiere dates for new seasons of “Better Things,” “Fargo” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” as well as premiere dates for new series including the Cate Blanchett-led “Mrs. America” and Alex Garland’s “Devs.”



The new premiere dates are tied to the March launch of the “FX on Hulu,” a new branding for the network-streaming partnership which will see Hulu become the official streaming home for FX’s original series.



“Mrs. America” and “Devs,” two limited series produced by FX, will air exclusively on streaming under the “FX on Hulu” banner. All episodes of other FX series will be available on Hulu the day after they air on the linear network.



*Also Read:* 'Carrie' Remake in the Works at FX as a Limited Series



Among the network’s other spring premieres are the Martin Freeman-led comedy “Breeders” on March 2, the Lil Dicky comedy “Dave” on March 4 and the docuseries “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” on March 6.



The fourth installment of Noah Hawley’s “Fargo” will on April 19, with new seasons of “Better Things,” “Cake,” “What We do in the Shadows” and “Archer” all premiering between March and early May.



See FX’s full slate of spring premiere dates below.



March

“Breeders,” the 10-episode new comedy series starring Martin Freeman, will premiere on Monday, March 2nd at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



“Dave,” the 10-episode new comedy series from Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, will premiere on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



“Devs,” the 8-episode new limited series from Alex Garland will premiere its first two episodes on Thursday, March 5 on FX on Hulu, followed by a new episode each subsequent week on FX on Hulu.



The 10-episode fourth season of the acclaimed comedy series “Better Things” will premiere on Thursday, March 5th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



The 10-episode second season of the half-hour weekly showcase “Cake” will premiere on Thursday, March 5th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



“The Most Dangerous Animal of All,” the first of FX’s slate of docuseries, will premiere on Friday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by the third and fourth episodes in the subsequent weeks.



April

“Mrs. America,” the 9-episode limited series starring Cate Blanchett, will premiere its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15th on FX on Hulu, with new episodes airing each subsequent week on FX on Hulu.



“What We Do in the Shadows” returns with the premiere of its 10-episode second season on Wednesday, April 15th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



“Fargo’s” much-anticipated return for a fourth installment will premiere on Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



May

The 8-episode, 11th season of the Emmy Award-winning animated series “Archer” will premiere on Wednesday, May 6th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.



