‘Birds of Prey’ New Trailer Shows Harley Quinn Bouncing Back From Breakup With Joker (Video)

The Wrap Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Who needs the Joker? In this playful and colorful new trailer for “Birds of Prey,” Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spends some time moping over her breakup with Jared Leto’s Joker from “Suicide Squad,” including spraying some cheese whiz into her mouth. But in no time, she’s back to her old fiendish self.

Robbie stars in the superhero team-up movie along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez as they form an all-female squad of superheroes taking on the warlord Black Mask, played by Ewan McGregor.

They’re forced to work together to save the life of a young girl and save themselves from the men who want them dead, and no man is going to keep them from having a good time doing it.

*Also Read:* 'Birds of Prey,' 'Sonic' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Lead IMDb's Most-Anticipated Movies of 2020 (Exclusive)

“Psychologically speaking, vengeance rarely brings the catharsis we’re hoping for,” Robbie deadpans in the trailer. “Are we ready?”

“Birds of Prey,” or more accurately, “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn,” marries some musical comedy elements to the more traditional superhero style, and this latest trailer is bursting with life. We catch a glimpse of an elaborate, Busby Berkeley-esque song and dance number, and Quinn even has a pet hyena in a bathtub that she’s named Bruce “after that hunky Wayne guy.”

Cathy Yan directs the DC movie that opens from Warner Bros. on Feb. 7.

Watch the new trailer for “Birds of Prey” above.

