Ratings: ‘Jeopardy: GOAT’ Grows Already Huge Debut Audience on Night 2

The audience for “Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time” was even greater on Night 2 than on Night 1. On Wednesday, Part 2 of the dream match between Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter averaged 14.824 million total viewers, up from Tuesday’s 14.367 million tally.



In the key demo, adults 18-49, last night’s “Jeopardy: GOAT” slightly declined from the previous evening’s 2.4 rating to a 2.3.



Pretty great.



You know what wasn’t great? Fox’s “Flirty Dancing,” which settled for a 0.3 rating/2 share and just 1.4 million total viewers. That, mixed with another soft “Almost Family” performance, buried Fox in fifth place, behind Spanish-language network Univision.



*Also Read:* How Great Was 'Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time' in TV Ratings?



ABC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Jeopardy: Greatest of all Time” aired at 8 p.m., when it had a nice, fat 12 share. At 9, “Modern Family” rode that lead-in to a 1.5/7 and 6.4 million viewers. “Single Parents” at 9:30 got a 0.9/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10, “Stumptown” received a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers.



NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/5 and in viewers with 7.4 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 had a 1.1/5 and 7.4 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” got a 1.1/5 and 7.9 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 1.0/6 and 7 million viewers.



CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 4.5 million. The new season of “Undercover Boss” at 8 premiered to a 0.7/3 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, the latest season of “Criminal Minds” opened to a 0.7/4 and 4.8 million viewers. A second hour of the procedural at 10 averaged a 0.7/4 and 4.5 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Alex Trebek Offers Update on Cancer Treatment: 'Some Days Are Better Than Others'



Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.5 million.



Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 890,000.



For Fox, following “Flirty Dancing,” 9 o’clock’s “Almost Family” had a 0.3/1 and 1 million viewers.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 417,000, airing all reruns.



