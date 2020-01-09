Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ratings: ‘Jeopardy: GOAT’ Grows Already Huge Debut Audience on Night 2

The Wrap Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ratings: ‘Jeopardy: GOAT’ Grows Already Huge Debut Audience on Night 2The audience for “Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time” was even greater on Night 2 than on Night 1. On Wednesday, Part 2 of the dream match between Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter averaged 14.824 million total viewers, up from Tuesday’s 14.367 million tally.

In the key demo, adults 18-49, last night’s “Jeopardy: GOAT” slightly declined from the previous evening’s 2.4 rating to a 2.3.

Pretty great.

You know what wasn’t great? Fox’s “Flirty Dancing,” which settled for a 0.3 rating/2 share and just 1.4 million total viewers. That, mixed with another soft “Almost Family” performance, buried Fox in fifth place, behind Spanish-language network Univision.

*Also Read:* How Great Was 'Jeopardy: Greatest of All Time' in TV Ratings?

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/7 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Jeopardy: Greatest of all Time” aired at 8 p.m., when it had a nice, fat 12 share. At 9, “Modern Family” rode that lead-in to a 1.5/7 and 6.4 million viewers. “Single Parents” at 9:30 got a 0.9/4 and 3.4 million viewers. At 10, “Stumptown” received a 0.5/3 and 2.7 million viewers. 

NBC was second in ratings with a 1.1/5 and in viewers with 7.4 million. “Chicago Med” at 8 had a 1.1/5 and 7.4 million viewers. At 9, “Chicago Fire” got a 1.1/5 and 7.9 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” at 10 received a 1.0/6 and 7 million viewers.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 4.5 million. The new season of “Undercover Boss” at 8 premiered to a 0.7/3 and 4.2 million viewers. At 9, the latest season of “Criminal Minds” opened to a 0.7/4 and 4.8 million viewers. A second hour of the procedural at 10 averaged a 0.7/4 and 4.5 million viewers.

*Also Read:* Alex Trebek Offers Update on Cancer Treatment: 'Some Days Are Better Than Others'

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/2 and in viewers with 1.5 million.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. Fox was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 890,000.

For Fox, following “Flirty Dancing,” 9 o’clock’s “Almost Family” had a 0.3/1 and 1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 417,000, airing all reruns.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time': Here's Where the 3 Competitors Stand

'Jeopardy!': You Know James Holzhauer and Ken Jennings, but Who Is Brad Rutter?

Alex Trebek Has Planned His 'Jeopardy!' Exit Speech: 'Leave Me 30 Seconds at the End' (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time’: Here’s who won the first wildly entertaining prime-time game

In a surprisingly thrilling hour of television on Tuesday night, Ken Jennings squeaked past James Holzhauer and thoroughly crushed Brad Rutter to win the first...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #Ratings: ‘#Jeopardy: GOAT’ Grows Already Huge Debut Audience on Night 2 https://t.co/K49WqlPXHY https://t.co/q1WpUi2n3I 14 hours ago

MariaLeaf

Maria Leaf For those of you watching #JeopardyGOAT...ratings were even bigger for night 2! Also...it's NOT on this Friday...c… https://t.co/SdjMj43X8e 17 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Ratings: 'Jeopardy: GOAT' Grows Already Huge Debut Audience on Night 2 #JeopardyGOAT https://t.co/JlVOgw0fjP 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.