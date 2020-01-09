‘Last Man Standing': Mike Agrees to Plan Kristen’s Gender Reveal Party Just So He Can ‘Torment’ Vanessa (Exclusive Video)

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Mike Baxter’s got a secret on Thursday’s “Last Man Standing,” the question is, can he keep it? Well, the very easy answer is, of course he can, because it will allow him to “torment” his dear wife Vanessa.



In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from “You’ve Got Male (or Female),” one of tonight’s two back-to-back episodes of the Fox sitcom, Mike’s (Tim Allen) daughter Kristen (Amanda Fuller), comes to his office to ask him to be in charge of her unborn baby’s gender reveal party because she believes he’s capable of keeping the big secret — and that her mother Vanessa (Nancy Travis) definitely is not.



Mike admits that while he wouldn’t normally plan a party, he will gladly be in charge of this one, since it’s going to eat up Vanessa when she finds out he knows the gender of their grandchild and she doesn’t.



“I hate parties, but I love tormenting your mother,” he says. “And me knowing something that she really wants to know is gonna drive her crazy.”



Kristen tells her father that’s not really the reason she asked him to do this, to which he responds, “I know, that’s just a perk.”



Yeah, Mike’s daughter thinks this is an “odd marriage,” but he reminds his daughter that “every relationship is about power” and she just gave him “the nuclear codes.”



Here is Fox’s official description for tonight’s episodes of “Last Man Standing” Season 8:







After a chat with Bonnie (guest star Susan Sullivan), Mike struggles to balance his need for “Me Time” and finding common hobbies with Vanessa. Kyle and Ryan mourn the passing of their favorite fantasy writer. Then when Kristin entrusts Mike with being in charge of her gender reveal party, he promptly holds it over Vanessa’s head. Meanwhile, Chuck and Joe regret turning Ed’s spare room into an oversized dollhouse for Bonnie in the all-new “Yours, Wine, and Ours / You’ve Got Male (or Female)” episodes.







“Last Man Standing” airs two back-to-back episodes tonight, Thursday, at 8/7c and 8:30/7:30c on Fox.



