‘The Graduate’ Writer Buck Henry Remembered by Judd Apatow, Sarah Silverman and More: ‘Hilarious and Brilliant’

Following the death of actor-director-screenwriter Buck Henry on Wednesday, Fans, friends and admirers in the entertainment industry paid tribute to the co-creator of “Get Smart” and writer behind “The Graduate.”



“Buck Henry was hilarious and brilliant and made us laugh more times than we even know. I was lucky enough to be on a panel with him at SXSW and he was so funny. He said ‘I don’t like to write with people because if they aren’t as funny as me I hate them and if they are funnier than me I hate them,'” Judd Apatow said about the two-time Oscar nominee in a post to Instagram. “He wrote The Graduate and To Die For and co created Get Smart and was a riot hosting SNL back when they would let a writer host SNL. One of the greats.”



“So sad to hear of the passing of Buck Henry,” said Illeana Douglas, who appeared in the Henry-written 1995 film “To Die For.” “Just an honor to get to speak his dialogue in ‘To Die For’ and have him off camera smile, sometimes critique. His ear for comedy was flawless.



*Also Read:* Buck Henry, Writer of 'The Graduate' and Co-Director of 'Heaven Can Wait' Dies at 89



“In writing comedy, drama, or acting there are few as deeply, hilariously talented as Buck Henry. Sad day. ‘The Graduate,’ ‘Get Smart,’ ‘SNL.’ Etc. etc, etc. RIP,” comedian Christopher Titus said.



“‘The Graduate’ and ‘Heaven Can Wait’ are perfect screenplays, and ‘Get Smart’ was hilarious. Another comedy legend gone,” Producer David Zuckerman wrote.



View this post on Instagram



Buck Henry was hilarious and brilliant and made us laugh more times than we even know. I was lucky enough to be on a panel with him at SXSW and he was so funny. He said “I don’t like to write with people because if they aren’t as funny as me I hate them and if they are funnier than me I hate them.” He wrote The Graduate and To Die For and co created Get Smart and was a riot hosting SNL back when they would let a writer host SNL. One of the greats.



A post shared by Judd Apatow (@juddapatow) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:46pm PST











So sad to hear of the passing of Buck Henry. Just an honor to get to speak his dialogue in To Die For and have him off camera smile, sometimes critique. His ear for comedy was flawless. #RIPBuckHenry



— Illeana Douglas (@Illeanarama) January 9, 2020











In writing comedy, drama, or acting there are few as deeply, hilariously talented as Buck Henry. Sad day. The Graduate, Get Smart, SNL. Etc. etc, etc. RIP.



— Christopher 2020 Titus (@TitusNation) January 9, 2020











Buck Henry

Unforgettable #BuckHenry pic.twitter.com/C9QMc4K50e



— Greg Proops (@GregProops) January 9, 2020











RIP #BuckHenry. The Graduate and Heaven Can Wait are perfect screenplays, and Get Smart was hilarious. Another comedy legend gone.



— David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) January 9, 2020











Oh man. RIP Buck Henry. pic.twitter.com/OTPegK2TWD



— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2020











RIP Buck Henry. #Legend #BePeace



— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) January 9, 2020











RIP #BuckHenry Thanks for the countless laughs.



— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 9, 2020











Something you have to admire about Buck Henry is after writing THE GRADUATE, (an astronomical hit surpassed only by DOCTOR ZHIVAGO, THE SOUND OF MUSIC and 101 DALMATIANS in the entire 1960s box office), his next film as screenwriter was CANDY. pic.twitter.com/hZoIyt0wLe



— Ryan Perez (@ryguyperez) January 9, 2020











Buck Henry was one of the great American screenwriters, leaving behind a body of work filled with classics. What a career. pic.twitter.com/yueVxobOSE



— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) January 9, 2020







